Here's why you may not get liquor in Bengaluru between May 17 and 19
If you are tippler in Bengaluru, you might have a little trouble wetting your beak in the upcoming days as angry liquor store refused to purchase liquor from the new e-indent liquor purchasing system put in place by the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd (KSBCL).
According to a report in TV9, bar and wineshop owners have decided not to buy liquor from KSBCL in Bengaluru and other areas tomorrow. This might lead paucity of spirits from May 17 to May 19.
Earlier, wine merchants had expressed their ire at the new software put in place by the KSBCL. Karunakar Hegde, from the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association in Karnataka told The Hindu that earlier wine merchants would place indents at the depots in respective taluks and districts.
However, since April 1, the KSBCL has put in place a new system that allows the procurement online.
However, according to the purchasers, the software is full of glitches and several wine merchants hadn’t been able to raise indents. Meanwhile, excise officials said they were “initial implementation issues”.
Also, the new system allowed users only to place orders between 9PM and 9AM which they called “unscientific”.
Meanwhile, the federation allege that the KSBCL put the new system in place without testing it properly which has caused huge monetary losses for the wine merchants.
According to reports in local media, liquor owners had threatened to shut down shops for one day after May 19 if demands weren’t met.
U.P. secondary schools drag feet in registering on Vidyanjali 2.0 portal
Prayagraj has more than 225 government and government-aided secondary schools which need to register on the portal mandatorily. Districts in which not even a single school has registered on Vidyanjali-2.0 portal include Basti, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Etawah, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha and Shamli besides Prayagraj, a senior official says. Only one school each has registered from districts like Mau, Barabanki and Rampur, the official adds.
U.P.: Farmer’s body found in Prayagraj
The body of a 64-year-old farmer identified as that of Suresh Chandra Dwivedi aka Sadhu was found lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound in the chest near a tubewell in his fields at Pure Kinnar village under Lalapur police in trans-Yamuna area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Monday morning, police said. On Sunday night, he went there after taking dinner. Lalapur police reached the spot on receiving the information.
Gurugram: Police arrest 25-year-old man for raping two minors in Badshahpur
Police arrested a 25-year-old man for raping two minors in Badshahpur, late evening on Friday. The survivors, aged five and four years old, are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital. The suspect had been remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court. The two minor girls were playing outside their family's rented accommodation around 7:40pm on Friday. The girls' mother ran to the suspect's house after she heard her daughters crying.
SPPU to offer courses in museology
Students will soon be able to pursue courses in museology at Savitribai Phule Pune University. The varsity in collaboration with Kelkar museum will start a research and study programme in museology science and museum management. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the same was recently signed at SPPU. Under the initiative, a new department 'museology and heritage study' will start at SPPU. In the department, various diploma and degree courses will be offered.
“India has 100 unicorns…”: DK Shivakumar on MBA grad's suicide
On Monday, Karnataka Congress Pradesh president DK Shivakumara took to Twitter to weigh in on the recent suicide by an MBA graduate in Udupi. Saying he was deeply saddened by Sahana's death, he offered his condolences to her family. He further said: “India has 100 unicorns now. Karnataka creates jobs for people from across India. So why are we seeing a high unemployment rate and even suicides? And why doesn't media discuss this?”
