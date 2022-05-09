Hindu groups begin campaign against loudspeaker use for azan in Karnataka
Bengaluru: Hindu groups in Karnataka on Monday played devotional songs on loudspeakers as part of a campaign against what they called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s inaction over the use of public address systems at mosques for the Muslim call for prayers or azan.
Groups such as Sri Rama Sene threatened to commence the campaign on Monday at 5 am in front of all mosques across the state if the state government failed to regulate the use.
Pramod Muthalik, the Sene chief who was among a group of people who gathered at Mysuru’s Hanuman temple to play Hindu devotional songs at 5 am, said they gave a warning to the government and also told Muslims to end the use of loudspeakers for azan. He added there was no change or action. “...the government gave notices [to mosques] which was an eyewash and drama...” He said the use of loudspeakers at mosques has not stopped. “They are not been lowering the volume either.” He said their campaign is against the government and “arrogant Muslims”.
“We have started our fight...if they do not buckle...we will file a contempt case in the high court against all district collectors.” Muthalik warned of dire consequences if the Muslims do not remove loudspeakers on their own.
Muslims, who account for around 13% of Karnataka’s estimated 70 million population, have been at the receiving end of a series of campaigns targeting their lifestyle and livelihoods. The state’s BJP government has drawn flak for silence over the attacks, which many have linked to the 2023 assembly elections.
In April, the attacks prompted former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa to call for strict action against those targeting Muslims.
At least six temples banned Muslim traders during religious festivals in March. Banners were put up outside temples in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamooga districts announcing that Muslim traders will not be allowed to set up stalls in religious fairs. Earlier, a ban on hijab or headscarves triggered protests in the state. There have also been calls for boycott of halal meat.
Several Karnataka temples play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am, ‘as a counter to Azan’
A day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka, today morning at 5 am devotional hymns were played on loudspeakers as a plot of oneupmanship. Srirama Bhajane, Hanuman Chalisa, Mantrapatana and Mantra were heard in temples across the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.
NIA conducts raids on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's aides, hawala operators
The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted raids at several locations in Mumbai against associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. According to ANI inputs, the raids also included a few hawala operators. The news agency further reported the raids were underway on premises of Ibrahim's aides in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar and other places.
Fresh heatwave in store for Capital amid rising mercury, predicts IMD
After a brief respite, mercury rose to over 42 degrees Celsius (C) in parts of Delhi on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department warned of a return of heatwave conditions in the Capital this week. While the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, which is considered representative of Delhi, was 40.4C on Sunday -- two degrees above normal and a degree up from a day ago -- it was 42.7C at Najafgarh, followed by 42.3C at Jaffarpur.
In Delhi, heatwave pushes ozone levels past safe limit
With mercury in the National Capital Region rising earlier than usual this year and roads choking with vehicles, the level of ground-level ozone, a highly reactive gas that can be particularly dangerous to those suffering from asthma and respiratory conditions, is on the rise and has already breached permissible standards at several spots across the city, data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee shows.
70% of Southern Ridge cleared of encroachments
Nearly 4,500 hectares or around 70% percent of the total area of the Southern Ridge, which spans 6,210 hectares, has been made free of encroachments with the area now fully notified as a forest under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, said state forest officials aware of the matter. Officials said anti-encroachment drives have been on in discreetly since 2018, after a National Green Tribunal order.
