‘Historic’: Karnataka Higher Edu Min on state's decision to implement its own education policy after scrapping NEP

Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar on Monday called the decision to implement state education policy 'Historic'.

Taking to X (former Twitter), MC Sudhakar said, "Regarding the education policy, a historic decision was taken to implement the state education policy by participating in a meeting led by CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar in order to clear the confusion among students and parents from the previous National Education Policy & create a brighter future for the students."

Earlier today after meeting with representatives of different educational institutions and officials in Bengaluru on Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state government will form a new education policy scrapping the National Education Policy, 2020.

"We had serious discussions about the education policy and the meeting was attended by representatives from various educational institutions and other officials. We have decided in our manifesto to discontinue the NEP 2020," DK Shivakumar said.

He further said that states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have already scrapped the policy adding that the government will constitute a new committee to work on a new education policy for the state.

Earlier in June, Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said that while the Congress had widely publicised its intention to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP), a thorough analysis of the policy's pros and cons is necessary before making any hasty decisions.

It may be noted that NEP was launched in July 2020 to provide a set of guiding principles for a paradigm shift across the education sector in India from school to doctoral level.

