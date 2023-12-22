Home Minister Amit Shah will hold meeting of high-level committee on drought: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the high-level committee on the Karnataka drought situation on December 23, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Friday. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

He said he had explained the extreme drought situation prevailing in Karnataka to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah during his recent visit to Delhi and sought financial assistance to face it.

"I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with him, I met Amit Shah also because he is the chairman of the High Level Committee. The decisions are taken by that committee only. I have also discussed about Mahadayi, Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra projects with them," Siddaramaiah said.

In view of the drought situation, Siddaramaiah said he requested them to enhance employment days for labourers from 100 days to 150 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

According to the Chief Minister, Modi assured him that he will discuss with Shah.

To a question on the contentious balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district at Kanakapura, Siddaramaiah said Modi also assured him that he will discuss with the ministers and officials concerned.