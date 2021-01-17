Home minister Shah asks Congress to stop undermining Indian vaccines

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Congress claiming that the party has been undermining the efforts of the developers of the Covid-19 vaccine amid the pandemic. Shah said the opposition party has been doing nothing other than resort to protesting against the government’s initiatives and should refrain from demoralising those who are fighting to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Congress leaders raised questions on Covid-19 vaccine. We know you cannot do anything other than protest but at least don't stop the ones making efforts. Both vaccines developed in India are completely safe,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also encouraged people to get vaccinated in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 and not pay attention to rumours related to the vaccine. “Do not believe what Congress says, when it is your turn, please get vaccinated and India will soon become a country free of coronavirus,” Shah said while addressing a public rally at Karnataka’s Belagavi.

Congress and several other opposition parties have been criticising the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for politicising the pandemic and the approval of emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. Congress’ Punjab lawmaker Manish Tewari on two separate occasions said that the government chose to overlook necessary scientific procedures in its bid to show that vaccines were developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat drive. He also questioned the reliability of Covaxin earlier in January.

Tewari lashed out at the Centre a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Covid-19 vaccine drive on Saturday. “If the vaccine is so safe and reliable and the efficacy of the vaccine is beyond question then how is it that not a single functionary of the government has stepped forward to get themselves vaccinated as it has happened in other countries around the world?” Tewari had asked.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was quick to counter the criticism levelled at the government and said that Congress is indulging in activities that fuel rumours and spread fear. He also shared pictures of doctors in AIIMS taking the Covid-19 jab.

Earlier in January, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also questioned the government regarding the vaccine rollout and said that he distrusts the vaccines launched under central government’s supervision.

Amit Shah also lashed out at the Congress during his address calling the party anti-poor and blamed the previous governments under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) for not doing enough to develop Karnataka.

Shah was on a two-day visit to Karnataka where he laid the foundation stone for a new campus for the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF's) new Rapid Action Force battalion in Bhadravathi. He also laid the foundation stone of various projects related to the farming sector in Bagalkot.

