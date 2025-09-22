How this Bengaluru woman gave up US visa, said returning to India was her best decision

After years of struggling with the US immigration system, Bengaluru-based professional Radhika Agarwal gave up her L1 visa in 2019 and moved back to India, a decision she now says transformed her life for the better. The Bengaluru woman recounted the emotional toll of immigration challenges and the rewards of aligning career paths with personal values.(Representational Image)

In a post that has gone viral on X, the University of California, Berkeley alumna shared her journey, which included three failed attempts at securing an H-1B visa and finally getting L1 approval, only to walk away from it all.

ALSO READ | Passenger on Bengaluru-Varanasi flight ‘approached cockpit’. Air India Express says this

“I've had my whole saga with the US visa system: 3 H1b lottery misses, cross-border long distance relationship through it all, finally getting L1 visa approval, and then deciding to come back home in '19, giving up the L1 I wanted so badly...” she wrote on X.

Agarwal cited four key reasons why this was the best decision: the chance to engage with India’s growing start-up and venture capital ecosystem, the opportunity to be close to her parents, a deeper sense of community, and the freedom to take career risks without worrying about visa status.

ALSO READ | Woman and lover partially tonsured near Bengaluru in public in brutal moral policing: Report

She encouraged others feeling uncertain about their US visa prospects, especially in light of recent policy changes, to consider moving back. “If you're looking at the new H1b announcement (or the climate in general) and wondering 'should I move back' - this is your sign to say HELL YES :)” she added.

Since her return, Agarwal has built a strong network within India’s consumer tech and start-up space. She’s now offering to help others planning a similar transition by connecting them with people in her professional circle.

Her story comes amid renewed concerns over US visa policies, including a proposal to impose a 100,000 dollar annual fee on new H-1B applications, though it was later clarified to exclude existing visa holders.

ALSO READ | ‘28 dogs, 1 big heart’: Woman strolls with 28 Golden Retrievers in Bengaluru, wins hearts

The post resonated with many, sparking a conversation about the emotional and financial challenges of the US visa system. “I gave up a L1A too so totally get it…But a big difference when you make that decision VS when forced to make it. The frustration for a lot of folks is the latter. Some of them have loans, some have kids and some are in relationships. There are being forced to make decisions,” a user replied.

“Your journey highlights the importance of aligning career choices with personal values and life priorities. It's inspiring to see how you found growth and community back home,” another said.