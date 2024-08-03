How useful is the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express for Keralites in Bengaluru? Reddit debates

The recently introduced Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express has sparked a lively discussion among Keralites living in Bengaluru. The new service, which promises faster travel times and modern amenities, has garnered both praise and criticism from the community on social media. The Bengaluru to Ernakulam Vande Bharat express began service on Wednesday.

Netizens discussed the benefits and shortcomings of the train in a Reddit thread called “Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Half of tickets sold out on day 1”.

Supporters highlighted its speed and comfort as significant advantages. Many appreciated the reduced travel time between Bengaluru and Ernakulam, which makes it an attractive option for those who frequently travel between these two cities for business or personal reasons.

“Interesting how Vande Bharat is always hit in Kerala,” a comment said, to which a user replied, “Considering the slow n dirty condition of the vast majority of regular trains we get here, and comparatively decent economic standing of average Keralites, it's sort of natural.”

However, not everyone was convinced of its utility. Critics argued that the train's schedule and frequency are not convenient for many potential passengers.

“I was eagerly looking for this but schedule. Cant finish work and board or reach for work. Both schedule will eat up two working days,” a comment read.

Some pointed out that the train does not have sleeper berths.

“Railways is working on the sleeper version of Vande Bharat. Those will be the night trains,” a user replied.

Furthermore, the train's departure from Cantonment station at 5:30 am is a point of contention, as some users find the station too far from their homes and difficult to reach early in the morning​.

Netizens were also of the opinion that the train does not adequately cater to the needs of commuters from other parts of Kerala who might need to travel to Ernakulam to catch the train. There are also concerns about the ticket pricing, which some users feel is higher compared to other available services, making it less accessible for budget travellers.

“This is not really designed for going from kochi-bangalore. Overnight sleeper is far better than sitting all the way and also cheaper. But what this is useful for is for travel between the cities, like if you want to go from Palakkad to Tiruppur or Thrissur to Coimbatore. I think this is probably why its timing is kept in day time,” a user wrote.