‘Hug me, I’m single’: Bengaluru man held for kissing, groping two women in park

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2025 10:55 AM IST

The accused, a resident of Bengaluru's Banasawadi, was produced before a local court on Tuesday afternoon and was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kissing two women in separate incidents on the night of June 6 in Pulakeshinagar, east Bengaluru, Times of India reported

The accused has been booked under multiple sections of the IPC. (Representational Image)(Pexel)
The accused has been booked under multiple sections of the IPC. (Representational Image)(Pexel)

According to the report, the accused, S Madan, a resident of Banasawadi, was produced before a local court on Tuesday afternoon and was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

Police said Madan, who lives with his parents and younger sister, is unmarried and unemployed. He had previously worked at a private firm but quit after being diagnosed with anxiety and depression, according to his family, the report further added.

Victim recounts incident

One of the victims, a 41-year-old homemaker, filed a police complaint stating that she had gone to Milton Park with her child and a friend on the evening of June 6. “We were walking inside the park while my child was playing. Suddenly, a stranger appeared and blocked my way. His stares told me all was not well, and I sneaked behind a tree. But he followed and said, ‘Come, I am single... hug me’, then he kissed me,” she said in her complaint as quoted by TOI.

Shocked by the incident, she screamed and ran toward a safer area where more people were present. She further said the same man soon attacked another woman walking nearby on Milton Street.

The second victim, a 28-year-old woman, was blocked by the accused, groped, and kissed. She sustained an injury to her lips during the assault. The two incidents occurred around 100 metres apart, the first complainant recalled.

The accused allegedly shouted at the women in Kannada, saying, “Go and complain to police too, I am not bothered. I don’t fear anyone.”

After receiving a call to the police control room via 112, two Hoysala patrol vehicles reached the location. Officers took initial details and advised the victims to file a formal complaint at the Pulakeshinagar police station.

Following the FIR, police collected CCTV footage from the area and tracked Madan to his residence in Banasawadi. 

Madan has been booked under multiple sections of the IPC related to sexual assault and criminal intimidation.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
