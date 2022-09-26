Iconic Mysuru Dasara festival kicks off, Inaugurated by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the popular Mysuru Dasara festival at the Chamundi Hills on Monday in her first visit to the state as the president of India. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed president Murmu at the Mysuru airport and felicitated her.

CM Bommai wrote on Twitter, “Honorable President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu, who arrived in Mysore to inaugurate the world famous Mysore Dussehra, was given a warm welcome. (Sic)”

Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot was also seen - along with CM Bommai - at the Mysuru airport. With a formal light lamping ceremony at Chamundi Hills, Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 10-day Mysuru Dasara festival. The streets of Mysuru were already lit with colourful lights as the city is going to witness a grand festival celebration for the next few days. Starting from Monday, the celebrations will go on till October 5. Lakhs of tourists are expected to visit Mysuru this year to experience the grand celebrations.

According to the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president will attend a felicitation function, 'Poura Sanmana', which will be organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in Hubli. She will later inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Dharwad.

The president will inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru on Tuesday. On that occasion, she will virtually lay the foundation stone of the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone).