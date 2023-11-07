IMD issues 'yellow' alert in Karnataka over several districts due to heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Karnataka over several districts after rain poured vigorously. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kodagu, Kolar and Ramanagara districts are under alert. In Bengaluru, daily life came to an abrupt halt after heavy rain lashed the city, flooding streets and causing traffic congestions and holdups.

It also issued a temperature warning over Malnad and coastal Karnataka as well as north interior and south interior parts of the state, saying that minimum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to three degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in its daily weather report said the top three locations that received the most rainfall across the state in the last 24 hours were Chennaithodi in Bantwal Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district with 150mm, Kanthavara in Karkala Taluk of Udupi district with 147.5mm and Kaliaya in Belthangadi Taluk of Dakshina Kannada District with 143.5mm.

The KSNDMC said monsoon activity was “vigorous” across Karnataka. Despite what looks like the start of a late monsoon, as many as 19 districts continued to witness a “large deficit", while eight saw "deficit" rainfall. Dakshina Kannada was the only district that saw “excess” rain.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, daily life came to an abrupt halt after heavy rain lashed the city, flooding streets and causing traffic congestions and holdups. Visuals of inundation and severe waterlogging in the Karnataka capital flooded social media.

The IMD forecasted scattered to widespread, very light to moderate, rain with isolated, heavy to very heavy, rain likely over SIK, Malnad and NIK districts and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over coastal districts.

