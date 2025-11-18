In bizarre email, man threatens to blast Bengaluru metro station if his ex-wife faces ‘torture’ from staff: Report

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has reported receiving a threatening email from an anonymous sender claiming he would detonate a metro station if his former wife faces any alleged “mental harassment” from metro staff. BMRCL received a threatening email from an anonymous sender stating he would detonate a metro station in Bengaluru if his ex-wife faced harassment from staff. (X/BengaluruMetroUpdates)

Officials said the email, sent from a Gmail account at around 11:25 pm on November 13, contained alarming remarks, as per a report by the NDTV. The sender warned that if BMRCL employees were found “torturing” his ex-wife, identified as Padmini, after working hours, he would blow up one of the metro stations. He described himself as a “terrorist-like patriotic person” opposed to Kannadigas.

A senior BMRCL officer lodged a formal complaint with the police soon after receiving the message. Authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to trace the location of the sender of the email, said the report.

In recent months, Bengaluru has faced a series of hoax bomb threats. Earlier this year, cyber investigators tracked down a woman software professional, Rene Joshilda, accused of sending multiple fake threat emails to various schools in the city. The alerts first came to light on June 14 after a prominent public school received an email warning of a bomb.

Further inquiry revealed that Joshilda, earlier arrested in Ahmedabad, had sent such hoax mails to several institutions under her lover’s name after he rejected her marriage proposal. She was brought to Bengaluru for questioning on October 28.

Police officials said the accused admitted to issuing similar threats to educational establishments across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, Bihar, Telangana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. To conceal her identity, she is said to have used VPN services and mobile applications to create virtual numbers and WhatsApp accounts, effectively cloaking her digital trail.