'India’s quantum leap begins in Bengaluru': City gears up for Quantum India Summit

The Karnataka government is set to host the prestigious Quantum India Bengaluru Summit, a two-day global event that will begin on July 31 in Bengaluru. The summit aims to position the state as a leader in the fast-evolving field of quantum technology. The summit aims to position the state as a leader in the fast-evolving field of quantum technology. (Representational Image)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will unveil the 'Karnataka Quantum Roadmap', outlining the state’s vision for the future of indigenous quantum innovation.

According to an official statement, the summit will serve as a platform to showcase Karnataka’s progress in quantum research, promote self-reliant technology development, and enhance the state’s position as a global quantum hub. The event will see participation from over 1,000 delegates across India and quantum experts from eight countries, including researchers, scientists, and industry pioneers.

State Minister for Science and Technology N S Boseraju, who has been leading the preparations, has held multiple meetings with stakeholders from the private sector, including tech companies, startups, and technical institutions. His focus has been to ensure seamless collaboration between government and private entities in developing transformative quantum solutions.

“The primary goal is to develop quantum technology indigenously, without relying on foreign private companies,” said Minister Boseraju. “Through this summit, Karnataka aims to implement quantum applications across public services, healthcare, education, and critical infrastructure—all led by both government and private efforts.”

The summit will also be attended by IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Industries Minister M B Patil, along with senior officials from various government departments.

In line with this announcement, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar posted on social media, “India’s Quantum Leap Begins in Bengaluru! Karnataka is proud to host Quantum India Bengaluru 2025, a global summit of Nobel Laureates, pioneers & innovators. With world-class research, bold investments & talent at scale, Bengaluru is fast emerging as India’s Quantum Capital.

