IndiGo worker killed, colleague injured in road crash in Bengaluru

An IndiGo Airlines customer executive was killed, and her colleague along with the driver sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a stationary bus on Monday in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The car, carrying the two women and the driver, crashed into a parked bus on the ITC Factory service road near Tarabanahalli Gate (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sneha I, a 24-year-old resident of Tamil Nadu's Madurai who worked as a customer executive for IndiGo, was travelling with her colleague Kausar Khanum when the incident occurred around 4:30 am, as they were heading home, according to a news agency PTI report.

The car, carrying the two women and the driver, crashed into a parked bus on the ITC Factory service road near Tarabanahalli Gate, police said.

Sneha's father alleges rash driving

Sneha, Kausar Khanum, and the driver suffered major injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Sneha succumbed to her injuries, while the driver and Khanum are currently receiving treatment.

The police registered a case regarding the incident. Sneha’s father, Illangovan Ramadevar, filed a complaint stating that her death was caused by the driver’s “rash and negligent driving.”

In an unrelate mishap, a road accident early on Saturday morning left five people dead, including a 13-year-old girl, when a minibus crashed into a stationary truck in the Jewargi taluk of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, near Nelogi Cross. Police said several others were also injured in the incident.

The five victims were pilgrims from Bagalkote, travelling to a dargah in Kalaburagi. They were in a minibus when it collided with the rear of a truck that had been parked at the side of the road around 3:30 AM.

According to officials, the truck had stopped overnight due to a flat tyre, and the driver had just begun working on it when the minibus slammed into the rear end of the truck.

A Srinivasulu, Superintendent of Police for Kalaburagi, confirmed that the crash was so severe that five of the minibus passengers died on impact. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and are now receiving treatment.