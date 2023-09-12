International flight operations at Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 commence

International flight services started operating from Terminal-2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The inaugural flight was Saudi Airlines flight SV 866 from Jeddah.

A view from the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru(Mint File)

The Bengaluru Airport wrote on X, “The first International flight arrives at Terminal 2, BLR Airport. @Saudi_Airlines. For assistance, please contact our customer engagement centre on +91-8884998888 (WhatsApp only) and 080-22012001/080-66785555.”

In addition to international flights, Terminal-2 (T2) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru will also handle domestic flights for four airlines: AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara. Initially, T2 was scheduled to begin its international operations on August 31. However, just a day before the planned start of international flight operations at T2, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced that the proposed relocation of international operations to T2 had been postponed.

Terminal-2, often referred to as the 'Terminal in a Garden,' is a distinctive project designed as a tribute to Bengaluru, known as the 'Garden City.' Its construction commenced in October 2018 and was planned to be executed in two phases. Phase 1, spanning an area of 255,645 square meters, was designed to accommodate 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The second phase, still in the planning stage, is anticipated to have the capacity to handle 20 MPPA.

Once both phases are completed as per the plan, Terminal-2 will have the capability to serve a total of 70 million passengers per annum. This expansion and modernization signify the airport's plan to cater to the growing demands of air travel in Bengaluru and its status as a significant hub in the region.

