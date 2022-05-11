Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPS officer investigating SC certificate obtained by MP Renukacharya resigns

Claiming (mental) harassment, a senior IPS officer, P Ravindranath, who was investigating a fake caste certificate case in which Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary M P Renukacharya is accused, resigned from his position on Tuesday in Karnataka.
Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath. (ANI Image)
Updated on May 11, 2022 06:05 PM IST
ANI | ByYamini C S

Claiming (mental) harassment, a senior IPS officer P Ravindranath resigned from his position on Tuesday in Karnataka. "I'm prematurely transferred with the intention of harassment, since I've taken legal action against people involved in a fake caste certificate issue," read Ravindranath's resignation letter.

The IPS officer was investigating the probe against the family members, specifically the daughter, of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary M P Renukacharya, who is a sitting MLC from the ruling BJP party.

Claiming that such resignations come during the tenure of every government, the Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar said, “Such resignations come during the tenure of every government, not only during the tenure of BJP government. They say they are doing this under pressure but sometimes there are some different internal matters. I don't know why he resigned.”

"Senior officers take their own decision. He has not blamed the government. Someone who works will always be under the pressure of one or the other kind. I am a minister, and I am under a lot of pressure but resignation is not the solution," Hebbar added.

Congress members in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had previously demanded that action be taken against the BJP legislator M P Renukacharya for allegedly obtaining a fake Scheduled Tribe certificate for his daughter, when the MLA's family actually belonged to the Lingayat community.

M P Renukacharya was reprimanded in the Karnataka Assembly in March and accused of misguiding officials in his Honnali taluk by providing wrong facts and obtaining a false ST certificate in the name of ‘Beda Jangama’ community.

The Honnali MLA however said that his estranged brother had procured the certificate for his daughter and said that they fell out about 25 years ago. He further said that he has asked his daughter to immediately surrender the certificate. "If there is any evidence that I have procured any such certificate or that I have availed any facility meant for the SC community, let them release the documents. If I have used it, I am ready to be hanged," Renukacharya had said emotionally.

(With ANI Inputs)

Topics
bengaluru politics corruption corruption case
