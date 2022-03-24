Karnataka CM's Political Secretary accused of obtaining fake SC certificate

Congress members in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday demanded action against BJP Legislator and Chief Minister’s Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya for allegedly obtaining a Scheduled Tribe certificate for his daughter.

The MLA's family belongs to the Lingayat community.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah fired at the MLA, saying that obtaining an ST certificate by misrepresentation was an offence and a punishable act under the law, for which Mr. Renukacharya can be prosecuted.

Mr. Renukacharya is accused of obtaining a false ST certificate in the name of ‘Beda Jangama’ community.

It is being alleged that Mr. Renukacharya obtained the false community certificate for his daughter by misguiding officials in his Honnali taluk by providing wrong facts.

The House saw a heated debate between Mr. Renukacharya and Congress members on Wednesday when the former said he had not availed any ST certificate or government benefits.

BJP leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said any member of the House would be punished if he committed any mistake under the law.

“Mr. Renukacharya is a member of the House. The member would be punished if he committed any mistake under the law,” Bommai said.

J.C. Madhuswamy also told Congress members to file a complaint to initiate a probe against Mr. Renukacharya. “The Government has no intention to protect anyone who commits mistakes under the law,” he added.

The Honnali MLA however said that his estranged brother had procured the SC certificate for his daughter.

“I have already asked for it to be returned. My brother and I have fallen out 25 years ago,” he said. He added that when he found out that his brother had arranged for a fake community certificate to contest from Gulbarga, an SC reserve, he had objected and cut ties with him.

He further said that he asked his daughter to immediately surrender the certificate. "If there is any evidence that I have procured any such certificate or that I have availed any facility meant for the SC community, let them release the documents. If I have used it, I am ready to be hanged," Renukacharya said emotionally.