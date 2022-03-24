Karnataka CM's Political Secretary accused of obtaining fake SC certificate
- Chaos ensued at the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday when a heated debate broke out between Congress officials and M.P. Renukacharya, after the latter was accused of obtaining a fake ST community certificate for his daughter to reap government benefits.
Congress members in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday demanded action against BJP Legislator and Chief Minister’s Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya for allegedly obtaining a Scheduled Tribe certificate for his daughter.
The MLA's family belongs to the Lingayat community.
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah fired at the MLA, saying that obtaining an ST certificate by misrepresentation was an offence and a punishable act under the law, for which Mr. Renukacharya can be prosecuted.
Mr. Renukacharya is accused of obtaining a false ST certificate in the name of ‘Beda Jangama’ community.
It is being alleged that Mr. Renukacharya obtained the false community certificate for his daughter by misguiding officials in his Honnali taluk by providing wrong facts.
The House saw a heated debate between Mr. Renukacharya and Congress members on Wednesday when the former said he had not availed any ST certificate or government benefits.
BJP leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said any member of the House would be punished if he committed any mistake under the law.
“Mr. Renukacharya is a member of the House. The member would be punished if he committed any mistake under the law,” Bommai said.
J.C. Madhuswamy also told Congress members to file a complaint to initiate a probe against Mr. Renukacharya. “The Government has no intention to protect anyone who commits mistakes under the law,” he added.
The Honnali MLA however said that his estranged brother had procured the SC certificate for his daughter.
“I have already asked for it to be returned. My brother and I have fallen out 25 years ago,” he said. He added that when he found out that his brother had arranged for a fake community certificate to contest from Gulbarga, an SC reserve, he had objected and cut ties with him.
He further said that he asked his daughter to immediately surrender the certificate. "If there is any evidence that I have procured any such certificate or that I have availed any facility meant for the SC community, let them release the documents. If I have used it, I am ready to be hanged," Renukacharya said emotionally.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics