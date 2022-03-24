Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM's Political Secretary accused of obtaining fake SC certificate
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM's Political Secretary accused of obtaining fake SC certificate

  • Chaos ensued at the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday when a heated debate broke out between Congress officials and M.P. Renukacharya, after the latter was accused of obtaining a fake ST community certificate for his daughter to reap government benefits.
MP Renukacharya, the political secretary of the chief minister, was accused of obtaining fake ST certificate for his daughter on Wednesday. (HT)(HT_PRINT)
MP Renukacharya, the political secretary of the chief minister, was accused of obtaining fake ST certificate for his daughter on Wednesday. (HT)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 06:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByYamini C S

Congress members in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday demanded action against BJP Legislator and Chief Minister’s Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya for allegedly obtaining a Scheduled Tribe certificate for his daughter.

The MLA's family belongs to the Lingayat community.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah fired at the MLA, saying that obtaining an ST certificate by misrepresentation was an offence and a punishable act under the law, for which Mr. Renukacharya can be prosecuted. 

Mr. Renukacharya is accused of obtaining a false ST certificate in the name of ‘Beda Jangama’ community.

It is being alleged that Mr. Renukacharya obtained the false community certificate for his daughter by misguiding officials in his Honnali taluk by providing wrong facts.

The House saw a heated debate between Mr. Renukacharya and Congress members on Wednesday when the former said he had not availed any ST certificate or government benefits.

BJP leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said any member of the House would be punished if he committed any mistake under the law.

“Mr. Renukacharya is a member of the House. The member would be punished if he committed any mistake under the law,” Bommai said.

J.C. Madhuswamy also told Congress members to file a complaint to initiate a probe against Mr. Renukacharya. “The Government has no intention to protect anyone who commits mistakes under the law,” he added.

The Honnali MLA however said that his estranged brother had procured the SC certificate for his daughter. 

“I have already asked for it to be returned. My brother and I have fallen out 25 years ago,” he said. He added that when he found out that his brother had arranged for a fake community certificate to contest from Gulbarga, an SC reserve, he had objected and cut ties with him.

He further said that he asked his daughter to immediately surrender the certificate. "If there is any evidence that I have procured any such certificate or that I have availed any facility meant for the SC community, let them release the documents. If I have used it, I am ready to be hanged," Renukacharya said emotionally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. fake certificate + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out