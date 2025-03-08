Israeli tourist, homestay operator allegedly gang-raped near Karnataka's Hampi

A 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old woman, who runs a local homestay, were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing near Karnataka's Hampi on Thursday night, reported PTI. The shocking incident occurred around 11 PM when the two women were spending time by the Sanapur Lake with three male tourists after dinner. Two women including an Israeli tourist were allegedly gang raped by a group of men in Karnataka.

According to the report, the group included an American tourist and two Indian nationals from Odisha and Maharashtra. While they were listening to music and enjoying the night sky, three men arrived on a motorcycle and approached them under the pretext of seeking petrol.

The complaint filed by the homestay operator said that the men first inquired about nearby fuel stations. When informed that there were none in the vicinity, they allegedly demanded ₹100 from the group. Upon refusal, the assailants, who spoke in Kannada and Telugu, became aggressive, verbally abusing the group before attacking them.

The three men reportedly overpowered the two women and sexually assaulted them, while the male tourists were pushed into the canal. Two of them sustained injuries, while the tourist from Odisha remains missing, police said.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Gangavathi Rural Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including gang rape, extortion, dacoity with intent to cause grievous harm, and attempted murder. The two survivors are currently receiving medical care at a hospital.

Authorities have identified the suspects, and six police teams have been deployed to track them down. "Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused at the earliest. We will bring them to the justice," a senior officer told the publication.

(With PTI inputs)