Jaishankar, Sitharaman may contest from Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi on LS polls

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday informed that there are chances that Bharatiya Janata Party might field External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from the constituencies in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Pralhad Joshi (PTI)

"Dr S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman may contest from Karnataka or from other state constituencies. There is still no clarity about the constituency," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in Karnataka's Hubballi.

Currently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is a member of Rajya Sabha from the state of Gujarat whereas Nirmala Sitharaman represents Karnataka in the Upper House.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra affirmed that BJP and JDS will fight the elections unitedly in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and we will make complete efforts to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats.

"All our leaders have assured our Home Minister (Amit Shah) that BJP and JDS will fight the elections unitedly in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and we will make 100 per cent efforts to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats," said Karnataka BJP chief earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters.

The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh.

The meeting was held in phases which saw discussion for the preparations of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.Meanwhile, the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is likely to be held on February 29 or the first week of March, which can see discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats.