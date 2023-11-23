close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / JD(S) lodges police complaint against 'Cong miscreants' who pasted posters against H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) lodges police complaint against 'Cong miscreants' who pasted posters against H D Kumaraswamy

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Nov 23, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Sharing the names of the ‘miscreants’, the leaders demanded stringent action against them for defaming former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.

The JD(S) on Wednesday lodged a complaint against the 'Congress miscreants' who put up posters against the party's second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy in several parts of Bengaluru.

They also said that such posters can disturb peace and harmony in the city.
They also said that such posters can disturb peace and harmony in the city.

ALSO READ | JD(S) lodges police complaint against 'Cong miscreants' who pasted posters against H D Kumaraswamy

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The JD(S) city unit president H M Ramesh Gowda, former MLC Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, and party's legal cell president A P Ranganath met the Bengaluru police Commissioner B Dayananda and handed over a copy of their complaint.

Sharing the names of the 'miscreants' with the police Commissioner, the leaders demanded stringent action against them for defaming former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.

ALSO READ | Karnataka police removes ‘electricity thief’ posters outside HD Kumaraswamy's home

They also said that such posters can disturb peace and harmony in the city.

The Congress' posters surfaced near Kumaraswamy's residence after an FIR was registered against him for using illegal power connection to illuminate his house during Deepavali recently.

ALSO READ | Karnataka is not Republic of D K Shivakumar, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy paid 68,526 as fine for the power theft and blamed the electricity contractor who took illegal power connection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out