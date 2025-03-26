'Just drink water': Bengaluru doctor calls tender coconut water overrated, sparks fiery debate online

As summer intensifies across the country, temperatures are steadily rising, making hydration a top priority for many. Among the various ways to stay cool, tender coconut water has long been a favorite summer refreshment. This season, it has become the go-to drink for people across regions. However, the steep price of tender coconuts has sparked a heated discussion on social media. Coconut water is in the center of the discussion after a Bengaluru doctor called it overrated. . (Pexels)

Take a look at the post

A social media user recently highlighted the high cost of tender coconut water, drawing attention to its retail price. Bengaluru-based cardiologist Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy weighed in on the debate, calling it an overrated beverage. He suggested that instead of spending exorbitantly on tender coconut water, people could simply drink regular water.

One X user, Mahesh Iyer, remarked on what he perceived as price manipulation, stating, "The tender coconut water mafia has set a uniform price of ₹60 across Bengaluru. Interestingly, in other cities, the price varies by locality, but here it's consistently ₹60. And for what? Hardly 200 ml of liquid!"

As the post gained traction, several users claimed that the price of tender coconuts was nearing ₹100 in some places. In response, Dr. Krishnamurthy reiterated his stance, advising people to opt for water instead. "If you have access to a coconut tree at home or on a farm, go ahead and enjoy it. Otherwise, there’s no need to spend money on it. Just drink water," he tweeted.

His statement triggered mixed reactions, with some questioning the comparison between water and tender coconut water. One user from Delhi NCR pointed out, "Interesting take! But doesn’t coconut water contain additional minerals and nutrients? Here, it's priced at ₹70-75." To this, the doctor responded, "Eat a banana and drink a glass of water. It offers better benefits at just 10% of the cost."

Some users challenged his viewpoint, citing their own experiences. One individual claimed, "In Bengaluru’s harsh summer, I often suffer nosebleeds. Drinking tender coconut water daily has helped me. Plain water doesn't have the same effect, doc." However, Dr. Krishnamurthy dismissed the argument with a sharp reply: "You should consult an ENT specialist."