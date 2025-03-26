Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge backs Kunal Kamra, defends free speech in democracy

Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, voiced his support for stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(File)

Kharge on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), condemned attempts to suppress dissent and reiterated the significance of free speech in a democratic society.

In his post, Kharge wrote, "No matter how many attempts are made to suppress dissent, the very foundation of our democracy is built on the right to speak, question, and challenge those in power. True patriotism isn't about blind obedience; it's about holding the government accountable."

Kharge emphasized the importance of resistance in a democracy, stating that while authority may try to suppress it, the spirit of democracy ensures that these voices only grow louder.

"While authority may try to stifle the sound of resistance, the spirit of democracy ensures that every suppressed voice echoes louder than before," he added.

He also highlighted the role of the Constitution in protecting fundamental rights, urging citizens to stand up for their freedoms. Kharge wrote, "The Constitution stands as a powerful reminder, it demands that we STAND UP."

