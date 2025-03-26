Bengaluru ACP, ASI arrested for 2 lakh bribe to investigate cyber fraud case

Bengaluru’s Lokayukta police have arrested an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on charges of accepting a ₹2 lakh bribe. The arrests were made on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Tuesday night following a complaint by a 42-year-old software engineer, according to news agency PTI.

According to officials, ACP Tanveer S R and ASI Krishna Murthy, both posted at the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics Police Station in the North East Division, had allegedly demanded ₹4 lakh from the complainant. In return, they assured him that they would arrest the accused in a cyber fraud case and carry out an investigation.

The complainant reported the matter to the Lokayukta, leading to a sting operation. ASI Krishna Murthy was caught red-handed while accepting an advance payment of ₹2 lakh. Upon further inquiry, ACP Tanveer S R was also arrested, the report added.

In addition to the police officers, four other government officials were arrested in separate bribery cases across Karnataka. In Ramanagara district, G Muniraju, the Panchayat Development Officer of Soumedyappanahalli village, was caught taking a bribe to clear payment for materials supplied under the MGNREGA scheme.

In Chitradurga, Naveen A M, a supervisor at the Hosadurga branch of the District Credit Cooperative Bank, was arrested for allegedly demanding ₹15,000 to sanction loans for farmers. His arrest followed a complaint filed by Kumar P, Executive Officer of the Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society in Hosadurga.

Bribe case in Belagavi

Meanwhile, in Belagavi, two Forest Department employees, Mohammed Saab Moosamiya and Vinayak Patil, were taken into custody for allegedly accepting ₹7,000 in exchange for dropping legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, against the complainant’s relatives.

The Lokayukta has intensified its crackdown on corruption, urging citizens to come forward and report any instances of bribery or misconduct by public officials.

