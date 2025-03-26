Bengaluru cab driver travels from Mysuru to return passenger’s lost phone

A Bengaluru man, who lost his phone in a cab near Hebbal, was reunited with it after an act of kindness by the driver. Representational Image.(Pixabay)

Sharing his experience on Reddit, he recounted how his phone had slipped out of his pocket during an offline cab ride late at night, leaving him with no way to track the vehicle.

The incident took place around 11 pm when he was struggling to find an auto or app-based cab. With his phone’s battery running low, he spotted a parked cab and asked the driver if he could drop him off. The driver agreed and even refused to accept payment for the short ride.

Read his full post here:

However, after reaching his destination, the man realized that his phone was missing. "I panicked and searched my backpack, hoping I'd put it there, but I couldn't find it," he wrote. Since the ride wasn’t booked through an app, he had no way to contact the driver or trace the vehicle.

Once home, he tried calling his phone, but it was already powered off. "I even tried using Samsung's tracking service, but that's ineffective when the phone is off. I also filed a lost item report, but I didn't have much hope," he shared. His friends told him there was almost no chance of getting it back. "I had lost a phone for the first time in my life and felt very bad," he added.

However, after 15 hours, he received an unexpected email from Samsung notifying him that his device had been located. "Apparently, the driver had found it, charged it, and turned it on. I quickly enabled ‘lost mode’ so that my contact details would be displayed on the screen," he wrote. Shortly after, he called his number, and to his relief, the driver answered.

The driver informed him that he had traveled to Mysuru for a trip but assured him he would return the phone as soon as he was back in Bengaluru. True to his word, the driver took a bus back to the passenger's area and personally handed over the phone.

"As a token of appreciation, I offered him ₹1,000 for his honesty. He was reluctant to accept it, but I insisted," the man shared.

(Also Read: One of Bengaluru’s largest IT parks struggles with pathetic roads, sparks outrage among residents)