One of Bengaluru’s largest IT parks struggles with pathetic roads, sparks outrage among residents. Watch

A viral video on social media has reignited concerns about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, particularly in the city’s tech corridors. The footage captures pedestrians walking through a poorly maintained stretch.(X/@_Ashwatthama_)

The video, shared by a resident, captures commuters navigating a dusty, uneven road near EcoSpace, one of Bengaluru’s largest IT parks along Outer Ring Road.

The footage captures pedestrians walking through a poorly maintained stretch, with vehicles kicking up dust in the air, while visible Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) construction work continues in the background.

(Also Read: Cauvery stage 5 in Bengaluru: Only 83,000 connections completed out of 4 lakh target)

Watch the video here:

Tagging Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge, the user expressed frustration over the condition of the bus stop and surrounding roads, questioning whether the government wanted IT companies to leave the city. “If yes, say so openly. Don’t make them suffer like this,” the post read.

How did X users react?

The video has triggered mixed reactions from X users, with some expressing disappointment over the state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure. "I was under the impression that DK Shivakumar would fix Bengaluru’s roads, but there’s been no progress," one user commented. Another questioned the feasibility of maintaining cleanliness amid large-scale construction projects: "Who is responsible for maintaining roads during construction? How can you keep it clean when such a massive project is underway?"

Others compared the deteriorating conditions to underdeveloped areas. "This feels like a dusty Bihar backroad. What have these jokers done to Bengaluru’s vibe?" one user wrote. Another pointed out systemic flaws, stating, "Bengaluru has always had poor road maintenance and city planning. The government is investing heavily in infrastructure, but progress will take time. The growing IT workforce is another challenge. Maybe work-from-home is the only solution."

The outcry comes amid mounting criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes, as ongoing metro expansion and roadworks add to commuters’ daily struggles.

(Also Read: BESCOM to install smart meters for new connections, maintenance cost to be shared by all consumers: Report)