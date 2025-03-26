Menu Explore
BESCOM to install smart meters for new connections, maintenance cost to be shared by all consumers: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2025 08:49 AM IST

This comes just days after electricity supply companies in Karnataka shifted the burden of pension and gratuity payments to consumers through tariff hikes.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will begin installing smart meters for new and temporary connections starting March 1. However, the technical maintenance cost of 75 per month per meter will be distributed among all consumers, according to a report by The Times of India.

Representational Image.(Abhinav Saha/HT Photo)
Representational Image.(Abhinav Saha/HT Photo)

The decision comes just days after electricity supply companies (Escoms) in Karnataka shifted the burden of pension and gratuity payments to consumers through tariff hikes. A senior official stated that the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) directed Bescom to recover smart meter maintenance costs from all consumers.

The impact of this charge is expected to be minimal, amounting to just 0.01 paisa per bill. The official added that they are considering whether Escoms can appeal to KERC for a review of the decision.

Bescom Managing Director N. Shiva Shankara explained that, unlike other states that are replacing meters in bulk, Karnataka is opting for a phased rollout. As a result, smart meters will only be mandatory for new and temporary connections, affecting about 3-4 per cent of the total consumer base.

A Bescom official further elaborated on the cost implications, stating that each smart meter costs 4,998, which consumers must pay in full, the report added.

This could translate to a monthly installment of 116, covering installation and software maintenance over the meter’s expected 10-year lifespan. Additionally, the 75 monthly maintenance charge per meter will be borne by Bescom but distributed among all consumers through the annual tariff adjustment.

15,568 crore 'misappropriation'?

BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday alleged that 'misappropriation' amounting to approximately 15,568 crore has taken place in the smart meter tender process of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and other Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMS).

