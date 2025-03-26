Tejasvi Surya advises Bengaluru transport chiefs to take bus and metro daily. Here is why

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has urged the heads of Bengaluru’s public transport agencies—BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) and BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited)—to commute via buses and metro trains daily to gain firsthand experience of the challenges faced by the common people. According to Surya, only when officials experience these difficulties personally will they truly understand the extent of the problems. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI)

What did Tejasvi Surya say?

In a social media post on X, the two-time MP stated, “Until the BMTC MD starts using buses daily, the issues plaguing the service will remain unresolved. Similarly, unless the BMRCL MD commutes via metro, concerns like overcrowded coaches and inadequate last-mile connectivity will continue to persist.” He emphasized the need for top officials to rely on public transport regularly, adding, “Unless you feel the pinch of the shoe, you won’t fix it.”

Surya’s remarks come amid recent fare hikes in both BMTC and BMRCL services, which have triggered widespread criticism. He also took a swipe at the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of burdening Bengaluru’s residents with increased costs across various sectors. He alleged that the administration was “looting” the people by imposing hikes on multiple services.

The MP’s comments sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many users shifting the focus to the city’s deteriorating road conditions. One user pointed out that poor road infrastructure is a major issue, warning that navigating Bengaluru’s roads—whether on foot or by scooter—almost guarantees chronic back pain and respiratory ailments. The user further criticized the government for neglecting road maintenance while pushing forward expensive projects such as the proposed multi-thousand-crore tunnel.

Another user, however, expressed skepticism about Surya’s suggestion, arguing that if senior officials started commuting by bus, it could lead to the misuse of resources. “If the MD begins taking the bus to work, our VIP culture will ensure that special arrangements are made for that one bus, wasting the budget of five buses in the process. The rest of the fleet will continue to deteriorate as usual. Yep, I’m that cynical,” the comment read.

On the other hand, some welcomed Surya’s proposal, suggesting that it should extend beyond public transport to other sectors as well. One user recommended that railway general managers should also travel incognito in unreserved compartments to better understand passengers’ hardships. “This is a great idea. Leaders should practice what they preach. We should draw up a list of officials who must experience their own services firsthand,” the user remarked.