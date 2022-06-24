JustDogs hosts special screenings of Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie for pet lovers
JustDogs, a speciality retailer of services and solutions for pets, hosted special screenings of 777 Charlie, a movie about the strong bond between a stray dog and a factory worker, for pet owners.
The special screenings of the film, which was released earlier this month has been receiving rave reviews and ratings, were organised in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Around 500 pet owners were invited to the special screenings.
"Every once in a while, there comes a film that celebrates the unconditional love between dogs and us and one that adds more joy to our lives every day. 777 Charlie showcases and celebrates the special relationship with such emotions. Being pet lovers, the film was a journey for us, and we knew we had to share the experience with more pet owners, and this is why we hosted the special screenings," said Poorvi Anthony, Co-founder of JustDogs.
777 Charlie is the story of a human and one canine who find a kindred spirit in each other and set out on a journey of self-discovery and redemption. The film celebrates the absolute and unreserved love between humans and their pets and has struck an emotional chord with the audience, especially pet owners. The film's Box Office collection has crossed Rs. 75 crore.
Pet lovers, who won the invite to the specials screenings by winning fun contests on JustDogs' social media, described their connection with the film as magical and unprecedented.
"I am so glad I saw this movie on the big screen. I can't wait to go back and hug my Buddy. I missed him so much, and, in my head, I planned a trip to the mountains with him," said a teary-eyed Soumya Gokhale from Pune.
Raman Iyer, a young pet lover from Bengaluru, said, “This was my first movie since the lockdown, and I am so glad it was this one. As a techie living far away from home, my pet Tobby is the only family I have with me. I adopted him during the lockdown, and some scenes of the film had me fighting back tears thinking of Tobby and our journey. I loved it to bits.”
