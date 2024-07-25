Kannada actor Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi meets Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday met D K Shivakumar at his residence here, a day after the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said he would help the Kannada actor if injustice has been meted out to him. Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 associates are currently lodged in jail in the Renukaswamy murder case. Later speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the meeting was regarding admission of their son Vineesh Thoogudeepa in his school. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

“Their son was studying in our school earlier but he was shifted to another school. Now she wants her son to study in my school once again. She came seeking re-admission to our school. She met me as the principal denied admission,” he said. “I have told her that I will talk to the Principal because there are lots of formalities involved including examination.

When he was asked about his statement in Ramanagara that he would help the actor if injustice was meted out to him, he said: “I told so as Darshan’s fans were raising slogans and demanding justice for the actor. Darshan is in judicial custody and the police are investigating it. I never interfere in the investigation or judicial process. Law will take its course.”

According to police probing the case, Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged the star, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment at Sumanahalli here on June nine. Police said Gowda, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy’s murder, stating that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.

Meanwhile, asked if the Congress was "using" Additional Director, Social Welfare Department, B Kallesh, to lodge a complaint against Enforcement Directorate officials probing the alleged scam at a state-run corporation, Shivakumar said: “Congress party does not need to use anyone." "He (Kallesh) has filed a complaint and an FIR is registered. I learnt that the Court has stayed it. Kallesh was suspended on charges of corruption, law will take its course", he said.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the investigation based on the FIR registered by the Bengaluru police against two ED officials probing the multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Kallesh, who is also ex-officio director in the Corporation, alleging that the two ED officials were coercing him to name Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Minister B Nagendra in connection with the scam.