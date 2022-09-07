Kannada made 'compulsory' in all state, central govt events in Karnataka
The boards and screens on the stage of all the programmes conducted by the central and state governments should have text in the Kannada language, according to the order.
The Karnataka government has issued an official circular which said that Kannada should be a compulsory language in central and state government programmes which are organised in the state. Issued by Karnataka chief secretary Vandita Sharma, the letter mentioned that the Kannada language should be the priority in the state and it cannot be skipped. The boards and screens on the stage of all the programmes conducted by the central and state governments should have text in the Kannada language, according to the order.
The order further stated, “The Karnataka State Language Act, 1953 specified that Kannada should be used as the state language of Karnataka. In Karnataka, Kannada is the official language as well as the sovereign language. The Kannada Development Authority has been formed to protect the Kannada language and the interests of the Kannadigas in accordance with the law regarding the implementation of Kannada as the official language in the state. Chairman of Kannada Development Authority on 06/082022 mentioned about the use of Kannada language by Central and State Governments. In this regard, it is requested to give strict direction to the heads of all government departments to use Kannada compulsorily in the program as a whole in the screens and panels used on the platform.”
Earlier, when Union home minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka, the boards were placed in Hindi at an event that was attended by him. This had sparked a row and the opposition even alleged that the BJP government is trying to impose Hindi in the state.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
