Karnataka: 10-year-old girl found dead in apartment's swimming pool in Bengaluru, case registered

Karnataka: 10-year-old girl found dead in apartment's swimming pool in Bengaluru, case registered

ANI |
Dec 30, 2023 06:53 AM IST

A 10-year-old girl named Manya died after she fell into the swimming pool of the apartment, said DCP Shivakumar.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI): A 10-year-old girl was allegedly found dead in a swimming pool of an apartment in Bengaluru, said a senior police official.

The deceased girl has been identified as Manya who, as per the received information, fell into the swimming pool while she was playing near it.

"A 10-year-old girl named Manya died after she fell into the swimming pool of the apartment. She fell into the water while playing, and she was taken to a hospital," said White Field DCP Shivakumar.

The White Field DCP further said that a complaint has been filed by the father of the girl and a case has been registered.

As per the police officials, the parents of the girl expressed suspicion about her death and requested for investigation.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, said police. (ANI)

