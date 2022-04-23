Karnataka agri minister eyes home dept as cabinet crisis in state continues
Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil on Friday said that he has the strength and resolve to fulfil the role of a home minister, fuelling speculations of a possible reshuffle of the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet.
“I have not thought about it and have left it to the chief minister’s discretion. I have worked in the (police) department for 25 years. If I get the home department, I have the strength to fulfil it,” Patil said.
His statements come amid speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle and expansion in which key ministers like Araga Jnanendra are expected to face the axe. Even though there has been little movement on the reshuffle, Jnanendra has come under heavy fire from all quarters for his statements in recent past which have been viewed as provocative.
However, Patil added that Jnanendra was doing a good job and “people try to find faults in everything.”
The proposal by Patil also indicates the growing rift within the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government in Karnataka which has moved from one crisis to another ever since it engineered the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition in 2019.
Meanwhile, chief minister (CM) Bommai on Friday dismissed reports of any rift within the party. “The unity in the party is stronger compared to what it was earlier. There are no differences in the party. A few issues that had cropped up, have been resolved. We are more united than ever,” the CM said.
However, the saffron party seems unwilling to act against serial dissidents like Basanahouda Patil (Yatnal) — the firebrand legislator from Bijapur (Vijayapura) — whose comments against the government and its senior leadership have been frequent.
The Bommai government has been under extreme pressure as it faces charges of corruption in the 40% commission scandal, allegations of laundering ill-gotten money using cryptocurrencies and fanning communal passions.
There have been demands from several legislators within the BJP to expand the cabinet by filling the five vacancies in the 34-member council of ministers.
Many have argue that since one year is left for the elections, expanding the cabinet now will give the time to those appointed to prove themselves before the polls. However, Bommai has been unable to convince the central leadership to act on the same.
Ludhiana | EWS Colony residents stage protest as water supply run dry for fifth day straight
Irked by the lack of water supply over the last five days, EWS colony (ward number 17), Tajpur road, residents on Friday staged a protest against the municipal corporation at its Zone B office near Shingar cinema. Residents, along with Textile-Hosiery Kamgar Union members, said the problem of erratic water supply had caused them extreme discomfort over the last five months, adding that, of late, authorities have even stopped sending water tankers to the area.
Bibwewadi Police arrest notorious criminal, aide arrested for murder
The Bibwewadi Police have nabbed a notorious criminal and his aide on charges of allegedly killing a man with an iron hammer leading to his death after a bitter dispute over not printing their photographs on hoardings erected on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebrated on April 14. The police identified the deceased as Gangaram Shivaji Kale of Upper Indira Nagar in Bibwewadi.
Yamuna Expressway authority plans to hike land allotment rates
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has plans to hike land allotment rates in urban areas, said sources on Friday. The proposal to hike the rates will be discussed and approved in a board meeting to be conducted by Yeida on April 26. The meeting will be chaired by Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar, who is also the chairman of the board.
Delayed communication on duty roster leaves Ludhiana teachers in limbo on day of PSEB exam
Confusion prevailed among government school teachers on Friday morning, just before Class 12 students were scheduled to take their first examination for the second-term finals, after the revised exam duty roster was delayed. Students who had opted for home science took their first exam at 2pm on Friday. The roster was then reframed by the DEO's office and the revised assignments were conveyed to teachers and school heads late on Thursday evening.
Shiv sainiks attacked vehicle, says BJP leader Kamboj
Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Friday alleged that his vehicle was attacked by Sena workers near Matoshree, the family residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra. Kamboj was returning from a wedding in Bandra Kurla Complex with BJP leader Prasad Lad in the latter's car. At Kala Nagar, Kamboj got off and went to sit in his own vehicle, Lad told mediapersons.
