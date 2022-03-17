Karnataka bandh: mixed response in the state
- Karnataka’s Muslim community called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday in protest of the high court’s ruling regarding the uniform policy in educational institutions.
- The bandh received a mixed response from various parts of the state, some taking it more seriously than others
Karnataka’s Muslim community called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday in protest of the Karnataka High Court’s ruling regarding the uniform policy in educational institutions.
The ruling said that religious attires like hijab are not essential practices in Islam, dismissing all the petitions seeking direction to the government for allowing hijab inside classrooms.
The Amir-E-Shariat of Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi gave a call for a state-wide bandh on Thursday, which was supported by hundreds of organisations across the southern state.
Some shops were shut in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar in support of the bandh, with one user sharing a video of the deserted commercial street on Twitter.
“Commercial Street after #KarnatakaBandh call given by various Muslim organizations to protest against the Karnataka High Court's verdict on #Hijab,” he wrote.
But there was little to no impact on daily trade and transactions as many businesses ran as per usual in the city.
However, the bandh received a slightly mixed response in Udupi, where the issue had first begun, while it got a more supportive stance from Mangaluru. Reportedly, many fish and vegetable traders, who are said to be Muslims, shut their shops in Mangaluru to support the bandh.
Other neighboring areas in Dakshina Kannada like Ullal and Kallapu also saw deserted streets and shut businesses.
The Supreme Court, meanwhile, said it will consider listing pleas demanding a change to the HC verdict after the Holi recess.
The state's High Court verdict on the hijab ban in colleges and schools will most likely be challenged based on grounds of lack of scrutiny of the Karnataka government’s order allowing colleges to restrict wearing a hijab, among others.
-
Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love
There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“
-
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics