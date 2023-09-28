Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Protests to fume across the state tomorrow, normalcy to be interrupted
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Farmers and pro-Kannada groups will be observing a bandh tomorrow to protest Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu.
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Two days after Bengaluru Bandh, entire Karnataka is set to observe a strike on September 29, called by the farmer groups and pro-Kannada organizations. The protests are set to happen across the state against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu when there is drought in the state. The Karnataka police are planning to deploy extra force across the state to tackle the situation and avoid any law and order issues.
Pro-Kannada group, Kannada Chaluvali, led by Vatal Nagaraj, stood resolute in their call for a statewide Bandh on Friday. “Everyone will support the bandh. We will protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. We will block national highways and airports. Buses, taxis and autos will support the bandh,” Nagaraj said during a press conference on Monday.
Bengaluru police have already warned the protesters against conducting rallies and disturbing traffic in the city. The pro-Kannada groups are asked to conduct protests only at the Freedom park and said that they will bear all the expenses incase of any property loss in any area.
However, farmers in the Mandya region are continuously protesting against the state government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Even on Thursday, farmers staged a protest near the Cauvery River in Mandya and said that it is unfair to release water to Tamil Nadu when Karnataka is in distress.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:45 PM IST
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Ola and Uber drivers to stay off roads tomorrow
Ola, Uber and autorickshaws are set to stay off the roads on September 29 as the state wide bandh will be observed.
"Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association (OUDOA) are supporting the bandh. We will take out a rally from Nayandahalli to the Freedom Park tomorrow," its president Tanveer Pasha told PTI.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:39 PM IST
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Cauvery issue explained
The 150-year-old dispute born of geography and hydrology, shaped by politics, and now, exacerbated by the climate crisis. The issue that is causing protests across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka fully explained.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:29 PM IST
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Hoteliers yet to take final decision on keeping hotels shut
The Bruhath Bangaluru Hotel Association has extended its 'moral support' to the strike. However, they were holding a meeting to take a final decision on whether to keep the restaurants and eateries shut for the whole day on Friday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the associations have lent thier support to Bengaluru Bandh but however, they later announced that they are pulling out the support.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:21 PM IST
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Schools extend their ‘moral support’ to strike
An office bearer of the Karnataka State Private Schools’ Association told news agency PTI that they were extending ‘moral support’ to the bandh.
"We have told our association members to use their discretion regarding the bandh. We have communicated to our students that there are chances of schools remaining shut," the office-bearer said.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:16 PM IST
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Bengaluru airport alerts passengers about tomorrow's strike
The Kempegowda International Airport has alerted its passengers who are travelling tomorrow as state wide bandh will be observed. In an announcement, Bengaluru airport said, “Passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates.”
Travel is expected to be interrupted as pro-Kannada groups warned against blocking the airports and national highways.