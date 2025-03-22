Karnataka bandh today: Protests over Belagavi violence, essential services to function normally

Pro-Kannada organizations, spearheaded by the Kannada Vatal Party, have called for a Karnataka Bandh on March 22 to protest against recent incidents in Belagavi. The agitation follows an attack on a KSRTC bus conductor and the vandalism of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Maharashtra.

The Karnataka Private Schools Union has extended moral support, but other unions didn't give their support to the bandh and said Examinations are underway in many districts, including Bengaluru, and no holidays have been declared. Similarly, private colleges will remain open.

"The bandh does not have the support of our organization. The organization will not participate in the bandh in any form," Karnataka Rakshana Vedike State President TA Narayana Gowda said in a statement according to news agency ANI.

He added that large-scale protests were held in Belagavi after an official was attacked. A false POCSO case was also reportedly suppressed, and the inspector who registered the case was transferred. However, the police commissioner has assured that a bandh is unnecessary, he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the state government would not encourage a bandh and that the administration would speak to pro-Kannada organisations to make them understand that it is not the "right approach".

According to reports, Metro services, BMTC and KSRTC buses, schools and colleges, markets, hospitals, and medical services will function as usual. Restaurants, hotels, bars, and pubs will also remain open.

The bandh has been called as Kannada organisations demand strict action against those responsible for violence against Kannadigas and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Kannada Okkuta leader and activist Vatal Nagaraj had said on Wednesday that the statewide bandh is expected to receive widespread support, although there are some doubts about the participation of certain organisations.

