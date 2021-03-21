Karnataka: BJP MLA says CM must be replaced for party to stay alive in state
"BJP cannot have this CM (BS Yediyurappa) in the next elections. The CM has to be changed to keep BJP alive in the State," senior leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said.
ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Senior leader and MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that if BJP has to be kept alive in Karnataka, there was need to replace the chief minister.
"BJP cannot have this CM (BS Yediyurappa) in the next elections. The CM has to be changed to keep BJP alive in the State," said Yatnal on Saturday.
"The CM will surely be changed," he added.
Earlier, the senior leader of BJP alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was using the Panchamasali Lingayat for his own political gain.
The BJP MLA Yatnal has been targeting the Karnataka Chief Minister for several months.
