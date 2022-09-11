Karnataka: Brother of accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case arrested
Karnataka: Brother of accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case arrested
The brother of one of the accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case was arrested on Sunday in Sullia here following a complaint from a BJP worker alleging death threats by the former, police said.
Dakshina Kannada police said Safreed, younger brother of Shafique who is an accused in the murder case, was arrested.
Prashant Rai, a local BJP worker from Bellare, had complained that Safreed had called him on phone during which the latter verbally abused him and also threatened to kill him.
Safreed is said to be an SDPI activist. His father Ibrahim used to work as a cleaner in the poultry farm of the deceased Nettar, sources said.
Tension had prevailed for some time as more than 100 Hindu activists gathered near the police station on Saturday when Rai went to file his complaint.
BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by miscreants near his poultry shop at Bellare on July 26. All the accused in the case have been arrested.
-
HD Kumaraswamy meets KCR, son KTR in Hyderabad
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy met Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao - popularly known as KCR - for a luncheon meeting on Sunday to discuss political developments in both the states. Kumaraswamy was welcomed by KCR at his residence in Pragati Bhavan of Hyderabad and few ministers accompanied the chief minister. Before meeting KCR, Kumarswamy also met KCR's son, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.
-
Foundation stones laid for Hiuen Tsang museum at Nalanda
The Nav Nalanda Mahavihar vice chancellor Professor Baidyanath Labh on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Hiuen Tsang museum to mark the Chinese monk's contributions to Buddhist studies and his visit and stay at the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar. The museum along with the memorial was originally planned in the 1950s. The forthcoming museum at Nalanda will showcase Hiuen Tsang's relic, which is a skull bone, preserved in a crystal casket.
-
Mysuru royal family recalls visit of Queen Elizabeth-II to Bengaluru in 1961
With the demise of Queen Elizabeth-II in England, the Princess of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. "I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance," Kamakshi Devi recalled.
-
Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka stopped from flying, summoned by ED
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir was on Saturday reported to have been stopped at the Kolkata airport and denied permission to travel abroad as the Enforcement Directorate served her a notice to appear before the agency on Monday in connection to the coal smuggling case. Menaka was stopped by the immigration authorities at the Kolkata airport while catching a flight to Bangkok on Saturday night, who then informed the ED.
-
Kolkata bizman under lens in mobile gaming app scam untraceable: Report
The prime accused in the Kolkata mobile gaming app fraud case, Amir Khan, from whose residence the Enforcement Directorate officials recovered cash worth over Rs 17 crore on Saturday was reportedly untraceable. The ED said a first information report (FIR) was registered in this regard at the Park Street Police Station under several sections of the IPC based on Federal Bank authorities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics