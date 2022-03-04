Karnataka Budget 2022: What's in it for Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced his grandiose contribution to the city of Bengaluru in his maiden budget.

"The ‘Amruth Nagaroththana’ scheme that will be implemented at an expenditure of ₹6000 crore in the next three years to provide infrastructure facilities in Bengaluru city. Road development, grade separator, lake development, major stormwater drain development, development of parks, buildings, solid waste management, street lights, slum area development etc., will be taken up under this scheme in limits of BBMP," Bommai stated in the budget speech.

The word Bengaluru was mentioned 45 times in his speech, clearly indicating his priorities for the next one year in power. “Bengaluru city has been growing exponentially and all the necessary infrastructure facilities will be provided to ease the life of its citizen,” he said.

A total budgetary allocation of ₹8,409 crore has been earmarked for Bengaluru city development where the government will focus on improving infrastructure facilities in the city.

In a bid to increase the metro coverage in the city an estimated cost of Rs.11,250 crore will be submitted to Central Government for approval. This will cover a distance of 32 km from Hebbal to J.P. Nagar and 13 km between Hosahalli to Kadabagere.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared for the construction of 37 km long new metro line connecting Sarjapura to Hebbala through Agara, Koramangala and Dairy circle at an estimated cost of Rs.15,000 crore.

The government is also looking at building a ‘sky walk’ worth Rs.45 crore at Banashankari junction to connect metro station with bus stand and for the safety of pedestrians and street vendors. To reduce traffic congestion in Goraguntepalya government will acquire 1297 acres of land in Kempegowda development and develop it into Grade Separator, a modern smart city.

The government intends to build 438 “Namma Clinics” across major cities in the state including Bengaluru. These clinics will provide primary healthcare services of detection of non-communicable diseases and of referral for higher treatment to specialists.

To increase the green cover in the city CM will be setting up a 350 acre Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park in Yelahanka, Bangalore and a mega Jewelery Park, which is expected to create employment for 10,000 people.

“In order to prevent water pollution, 20 old Sewerage Treatment plants at various places in Bengaluru city will be rejuvenated and modernisation works will be taken up by Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board at a cost of Rs.1,500 crore,” CM stated.