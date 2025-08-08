Karnataka cabinet approves Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, set to facilitate Bengaluru local body elections: Report

In a significant move paving the way for Bengaluru’s much-awaited local body elections, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill aims to accelerate the creation of electoral rolls for five newly formed city corporations and facilitate timely polls under the supervision of the State Election Commission (SEC). The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will officially replace the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as the city’s primary civic body. (Representational Image)(Real Estate )

The five corporations - Central, North, East, West, and South - were carved out of the former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and vary in size and population. This restructuring follows the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on May 15, 2025, replacing BBMP as the city’s official governing body under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024.

Law Minister HK Patil briefed the media in this regard and said the amendments would streamline the voter registration process, help clearly define boundaries between corporations, and bring clarity to the original Act, The Hindu reported. The Bill includes minor textual changes to enhance legal accuracy and enable faster implementation.

It is set to be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of the State Legislature, which will begin on August 11.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered the Karnataka government to complete ward delimitation and issue final notifications by November 1, 2025, as per its affidavit. The SEC informed the court that it would then need 60 to 90 days to finalize voter lists post-notification.

The BBMP, which has been without a council since its term expired in September 2020, is still seeing to city governance and administration until the full establishment of the GBA.