Indigo to resume daily services between Bengaluru and Belagavi. Here’s what you need to know: Report

Starting this September, air travel between Belagavi and two major cities — Bengaluru and New Delhi — will resume, according to BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. IndiGo previously had a flight service between Bengaluru and Belagavi, but it was suspended for a period, (Representational Image)(Bloomberg)

In a public statement, Shettar shared that after discussions with IndiGo officials, the airline has committed to begin daily flights connecting Belagavi with New Delhi from September 16, and with Bengaluru from September 21, The Hindu reported.

Shettar emphasized that the return of these routes is expected to boost economic activity, promote tourism and support the region’s industrial development — not just in Belagavi, but also in neighbouring districts.

These routes had previously been functional but were suspended for a period, his statement said, as accessed by the publication.

The two cities - Bengaluru and Belagavi are also being connected by way of a new Vande Bharat Express train service, to be launched on Sunday, August 10, by Prime Minster Narendra Modi. The train will begin regular operations on August 11, with six days of service weekly, excluding Wednesdays. This launch is expected to significantly improve train travel between Karnataka's capital and the northern region of the state.

Shettar took to social media site X to express his views on the development, saying it is a “historic milestone” for Belagavi.

“PM will flag off three new Vande Bharat trains. Among them is the much-awaited Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express, marking the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream for the people of Belagavi,” he posted, adding, “On behalf of the people of Belagavi, we express our heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his prompt and positive response.”

Meanwhile, IndiGo recently took a step forward in its expansion plans by beginning construction of a sprawling new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). It is set to greatly enhance the airline’s ability to maintain its rapidly growing fleet.