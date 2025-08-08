Bengaluru traffic restrictions: Roads to avoid today for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ rally

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prepares to address a massive rally in Bengaluru today over alleged voter fraud in the 2024 general elections, the city police have issued a traffic advisory, warning of disruptions and temporary parking bans across major routes. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes during these hours. “Public are requested to co-operate.(PTI)

In anticipation of a VVIP visit, Bengaluru Traffic Police have prohibited parking and urged commuters to avoid key arterial roads at two specific intervals on Thursday.

(Also Read: Tyres punctured, windshield smeared: Bengaluru doctor’s car vandalised for parking 'lawfully')

Roads to avoid:

10.30 am to 11.30 am:

Old Airport Road

MG Road

Cubbon Road

3.30 pm to 4.30 pm:

Old Airport Road

MG Road

Cubbon Road

Commuters are advised to use alternative routes during these hours. “Public are requested to co-operate,” the advisory stated.

Rahul Gandhi alleges “vote theft” in Mahadevapura

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of orchestrating what he called a "huge criminal fraud" in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency, specifically pointing to Mahadevapura Assembly segment, where he claimed over 1,00,250 votes were "stolen" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Calling it a “vote chori” (vote theft) operation, the Congress leader alleged that the fraud was carried out with the help of the Election Commission. He claimed that the data analysis carried out by the Congress revealed major discrepancies in voter rolls that favoured the BJP.

Responding sharply, BJP MP from Bangalore Central, P C Mohan, dismissed the allegations as baseless and dramatic. “Rahul Gandhi drops an atom bomb of allegations, but still can't produce a single explosive proof,” said Mohan, who is serving his fourth term.

Mohan questioned the timing of the Congress claims. “If 1,00,250 votes were stolen in Mahadevapura, why wasn’t a case filed in court within 45 days instead of holding a press conference one year later?” he asked.

Defending the BJP’s win in the Mahadevapura segment, which he described as “Hindu-dominated”, Mohan said voters had decisively rejected “dynasty, appeasement, and entitlement.”

He accused Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting voters, saying, “To him, any minority-heavy seat must belong to Congress. The problem is not fraud. The problem is the verdict.”

Mohan further stated that electoral rolls were shared with all parties during the Special Summary Revision of 2024, and no objections were raised by Congress before or after final publication. “Now, after losing Bangalore Central, they cry about vote theft at a press conference,” he said.