Tyres punctured, windshield smeared: Bengaluru doctor’s car vandalised for parking 'lawfully'

A doctor in Bengaluru took to social media to share his ordeal after his car, parked legally on a public road, was repeatedly vandalised, tyres punctured, body scratched, and windshield smeared with mud. The post drew an outpouring of sympathy and concern from users.(X./@Geeky_Foodie)

The post, which has since gone viral, highlights a growing trend in Bengaluru where some residents allegedly treat public streets as personal property and lash out at anyone who parks there.

“Which other country lets you skip building a parking spot, add an extra room instead, claim public road as your personal parking, and grants you divine rights to vandalise any car ‘lawfully’ parked there?” he wrote.

The doctor alleged that his car, which was parked in a permitted zone, was vandalised repeatedly, with the tyres punctured, body scratched, and in one instance, the windshield smeared with mud. He also claimed he had previously received threats of damage with a stick. The latest act of vandalism occurred when he was away, and suspects pointed to a “retired educated couple” living nearby.

Despite the repeated incidents, the doctor managed to leave the spot safely after cleaning the windshield using water and the wiper. “Seen it all over the years,” he wrote. “The previous three incidents were on the other car.”

Reactions online

The post drew an outpouring of sympathy and concern from users. One urged him to file a complaint with the traffic police, while another advised installing a CCTV camera at home along with visible signage to deter such incidents. “Hope you are safe… please take care,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Hope you could drive back safe, such entitlement people have these days.”

In response, the doctor clarified that while he had CCTV at home, the vandalism occurred when he had parked near someone else’s residence. “I have dash cam though,” he added, hinting at the possibility of retrieving footage of the alleged offender soon.

He also pointed out a larger issue seen across many Bengaluru neighbourhoods: residents placing traffic cones, 'No Parking' signs, large flower pots, or even homemade barricades to illegally block public roads , outside their homes as if paying property tax entitled them to claim that space.

