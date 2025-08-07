Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Massive traffic jam on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road leaves school kids stranded, sparks outrage

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 02:35 pm IST

Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road faced severe traffic chaos during peak school hours, trapping hundreds of school buses and causing frustration. 

It was yet another chaotic morning on Bengaluru’s infamous Outer Ring Road (ORR), as heavy traffic brought the stretch to a grinding halt during peak school hours on Wednesday. Tens of school buses were caught in the gridlock, leaving children and parents helpless as congestion snaked across several kilometres.

Tens of school buses were caught in the gridlock, leaving children and parents helpless in congestion(X/NammaBalagere)
Tens of school buses were caught in the gridlock, leaving children and parents helpless in congestion(X/NammaBalagere)

Also Read - Six coaches of Talaguppa–Mysuru Express detach on Tunga bridge, no injuries reported

Take a look at the post

Images of long lines of school buses stuck in traffic quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread concern and frustration. One such post by community page Namma Balagere on X showed a convoy of buses trapped near Balagere T-Junction. “Mess all around #ORR. 4KM long traffic jams since 7AM. Broken infra in this #IThub, school kids stuck in traffic,” the post read.

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, the congestion was caused by ongoing civil works along ORR. “Traffic volume is high due to ongoing work,” they said in response to the viral post.

Commuters, however, were unforgiving in their criticism of the city’s civic bodies and traffic management. “It’s heartbreaking to see school kids go through this every day. They barely have breakfast and rush to board their buses, only to get stuck for hours. This happens every morning and evening near Varthur,” one user commented.

Another user questioned the logic behind using long school buses on narrow roads: “Why deploy such massive buses on these crammed stretches? They struggle even to take U-turns. What are the traffic police even doing?”

Also Read - Bengaluru family demands justice after new mom dies post-delivery via C-section: Report

Yet another user slammed the BBMP’s planning. “This is not how roadwork is planned. If you had given the responsibility to the kids stuck in this jam, they might’ve done a better job than your officials,” the post read.

The ORR has long been a trouble spot for commuters, especially with civil works and Metro construction underway in several segments.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Massive traffic jam on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road leaves school kids stranded, sparks outrage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On