Six coaches of Talaguppa–Mysuru Express detach on Tunga bridge, no injuries reported

Passengers on board the Talaguppa–Mysuru Intercity Express in Karnataka experienced a scare on Wednesday evening after six coaches of the train unexpectedly decoupled and came to a halt while crossing the Tunga river bridge, just minutes after departing from Shivamogga railway station. A minor panic was triggered inside Talaguppa–Mysuru Express after it experienced decoupling incident (Pic for representation)(LinkedIn/Purvi Jain)

Also Read - Fine on two-wheeler ridden by DK Shivakumar has been paid, say Bengaluru Traffic Police: Report

According to railway officials, the incident occurred shortly after the train, which has a total of 16 coaches, began its journey from Talaguppa towards Mysuru. The detachment happened only a short distance from the Shivamogga station due to what authorities described as a "technical fault" in the coupling mechanism.

As the front portion of the train continued to move ahead, unaware of the break in connection, the six rear coaches were left stranded on the bridge, causing panic among passengers who feared a possible accident or derailment. Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported in the incident.

Also Read - Woman held for AQIS propaganda had urged Pak Army to invade India; Here's everything she posted online: Report

Railway personnel acted swiftly, reaching the site to re-couple the detached coaches. After the coaches were securely reattached, the train resumed its journey toward Mysuru with a delay of about an hour.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and maintenance of passenger train couplers, especially on bridges and elevated tracks where such malfunctions can create high-risk situations.

This is not an isolated case. Earlier this year, on March 4, a similar decoupling incident occurred when the Nandan Kanan Express split into two near Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh. In that case, a break between coaches S4 and S5 caused the train to halt abruptly. Though no passengers were harmed, the re-coupling process took nearly four hours, delaying the journey significantly.

(With PTI inputs)