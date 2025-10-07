Karnataka caste census survey likely to be extended; school timings altered

The ongoing Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the ‘caste census’, which was scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, is now likely to be extended, according to a recent memo from the Department of School Education and Literacy. To facilitate the completion of the survey, the department has adjusted school timings when classes resume on October 8.

To facilitate the completion of the survey, the department has adjusted school timings when classes resume on October 8 after the Dasara holidays. In the Greater Bengaluru area, government and aided schools will hold classes from 8 am to 1 pm between October 8 and 24. During this period, teachers appointed as enumerators for the survey will participate in the exercise after school hours.

In the rest of Karnataka, government and aided schools will operate from 8 am to 1 pm between October 8 and 12 to allow teachers time for survey-related work.

The October 6 memo refers to a communication from the Backward Classes Welfare Department, noting that additional time was required to complete the survey. It also emphasized that the altered school timings were in the academic interest of students to ensure that classroom learning does not suffer due to survey responsibilities following the mid-year vacations.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which is conducting the survey, began the exercise on September 22, with an original end date of October 7. In Greater Bengaluru, the survey was initially delayed to allow authorities to conduct training and make necessary preparations. The survey is currently underway, and a formal announcement regarding the extension is expected from the Commission.

Officials said the survey is being carried out scientifically using a 60-question questionnaire at an estimated cost of ₹420 crore. For context, the government had previously conducted a Social and Educational Survey in 2015, spending ₹165.51 crore, which was later discarded.

