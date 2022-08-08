Karnataka CM Bommai constitutes body for policy and planning
The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an order, tweeted by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office, announcing the creation of a State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka(SITK), along the lines of the Union government’s Niti Aayog. This new body will replace the existing Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission.
In a tweet on Sunday, chief minister Basavraj Bommai said, “The State Government has issued an order to constitute the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission as “Karnataka State Transformation Agency” on model of the Central Policy Aayog under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister.”
Officials said that like the Niti Aayog sets forward looking goals for the national government, with its battery of government agencies and experts, the SITK will look to create sector specific priorities. Currently, the Niti Aayog’s stated objectives for the Centre include, “To design strategic and long-term policy and programme frameworks and initiatives, and monitor their progress and their efficacy. The lessons learned through monitoring and feedback will be used for making innovative improvements, including necessary mid-course corrections; To provide advice and encourage partnerships between key stakeholders and national and international like-minded think tanks, as well as educational and policy research institutions; to create a knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurial support system through a collaborative community of national and international experts, practitioners and other partners.
The chief minister’s office said that the state government will provide ₹150 crore per annum to the SITK, which will have eight domain experts representing the fields of planning, economics, social welfare, rural development, education, health, agriculture, science and technology, skills development, employment and clean energy.
Officials also said that they will focus on achieving sustainable development goals by 2030, “contributing to New India” as envisaged by PM Narendra Modi. A battery of ministers and bureaucrats are expected to be involved in the new SITK, such as ministers of planning, finance, social welfare, agriculture, rural development and panchayati raj and urban development and education as special invitees.
Rivers in spate as heavy rainfall lashes parts of Karnataka: Officials
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said. At least 100,000 cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district. The rivers in coastal Karnataka too are swollen and a majority of the dams built on these rivers are to the brim.
Barricading gate at toll booth and ‘no halting’ in ghat section of Sinhagad
Reason being the forest department has decided to install such a gate at the Awsarwadi toll naka - from where the public is given entry to the fort premises - to prevent weekend crowding at the fort. As per the information shared by the state forest department, there have been huge crowds at Sinhagad fort, especially during weekends, ever since the fort and other historical monuments were opened to the public.
Now, a flyover at Gangadham chowk on a development credit note
The Pune municipal Corporation, for the first time has awarded the tender of building an integrated project consisting of flyover, grade separator and a bypass road on a development credit note. This integrated project will be constructed at Gangadham chowk, Market Yard and will help ease traffic congestion on the Katraj Kondhwa road. The project was approved by the standing committee on August 6.
Over 2,000 supporters protest PMC projects at Vetal tekdi
Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation withholds the findings of its survey of Balbharti-Paud road conducted a few months ago, residents are in no mood to relent with a fresh round of protests having erupted on Sunday. Sunday morning saw over 2,000 Punekars converge at the Apla Maruti temple, Vetal tekdi, to tie yellow ribbons to trees to pledge their support for the Vetal tekdi through the 'yellow ribbon campaign'.
Traffic flow on six stretches in U.P. capital to be improved
The flow of traffic is required to be improved on six busy stretches in Lucknow by correcting road engineering faults, installation of traffic signals and implementing e-challan system as part of the Smart City Mission. Senior Lucknow police and traffic officials discussed the plan to streamline city traffic during a high-level meeting with UP government officials recently.
