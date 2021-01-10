IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM meets Shah and Nadda, promises 'sweet news' on cabinet expansion
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM meets Shah and Nadda, promises 'sweet news' on cabinet expansion

  • Yediyurappa, who has made several trips to the capital for ensuring clearance for a cabinet expansion, sounded upbeat about its prospects.
READ FULL STORY
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Venkatesha Babu, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:15 AM IST

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in the capital to discuss issues related to the upcoming by-polls in the state as well as the much-awaited cabinet expansion. BJP national general secretary-in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh was also present during the meeting.

After the hour-long meeting, a smiling Yediyurappa told reporters, "I had a detailed discussion with the national leaders and explained to them in details about our victory in the recent gram panchayat polls and they expressed happiness about the same. We also discussed candidates for the upcoming by-polls to two assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency and they have asked the state unit to send the names so that it can be cleared immediately."

The chief minister was referring to the upcoming by-polls to Basava Kalyan and Maski assembly segments apart from the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency the schedule for which is likely to be announced by the Election Commission in less than a month. The by-poll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after the sudden death of Union minister Suresh Angadi due to Covid-19.

After landing in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa told media that about seven members would be inducted in the cabinet "with the oath-taking ceremony likely to take place on the afternoon of January 13."

The Maski assembly seat by-poll became due because Pratap Gowda Patil who was elected on a Congress ticket and chose to cross over to the BJP. The Basava Kalyan seat became vacant after the incumbent Congress MLA, B Narayan Rao, died due to Covid-related complications.

Also read: 'Despite internal problems with alliance partner...' - Manjhi salutes Nitish

Yediyurappa, who has made several trips to the capital for ensuring clearance for a cabinet expansion, sounded upbeat about its prospects, saying that "this was the last meeting for that (issue). We had a detailed discussion. You will all hear the sweet news shortly."

Asked whether it was cabinet expansion or there would be a reshuffle also, he said, "Please wait and see, all (issues) will be resolved shortly."

Asked whether he would continue to remain the CM for the remaining two and half year term, Yediyurappa ducked the question telling the media, "you should tell me that." According to a person privy to the meeting, “Shah appreciated the BJP’s performance in the gram panchayat polls where BJP-backed candidates doubled their numbers and for winning two assembly seats in the by-elections in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency”.

On whether the CM will initiate the process of expanding the cabinet following Sunday’s meeting with the party brass, a second functionary said the CM had “many issues to discuss”.

The cabinet expansion in the state has been on the cards for over a year now.

The first functionary said the meeting will also put to rest the speculation that the party unit is still bickering. “There is no substance in the claims that the CM will be replaced. He has been a consistent performer and has delivered,” the functionary said. The second leader added that the central leadership will revert on the issue of cabinet expansion by Monday evening.

AH Vishwanath, MTB Nagaraju and R Shankar - three legislators who quit their MLA posts to help the BJP topple the Congress-JDS coalition government - are demanding that "their sacrifices be recognised and rewarded with a cabinet berth as promised."

Also read: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes

While Nagaraju and Vishwanath contested on a BJP ticket and lost in by-polls held in November 2019, both of them, along with Shankar, were sent to the Vidhana Parishat, the upper house. However, Karnataka HC has ruled that Vishwanath cannot be inducted as he was nominated in the literature category rather than being elected by legislators as Nagaraju and Shankar were.

Also 'original' BJP legislators like Renukacharya, Umesh Katti, MP Kumaraswamy, GH Thippareddy, Poornima Srinivas and several others have publicly said that they should be inducted into the cabinet as they have been steadfastly loyal to the party.

In the 224 member assembly, BJP has 119 members plus the support of three independents while the Congress has 67 and the JDS has 33 with two seats vacant. The maximum number of cabinet berths can be 34, including the chief minister.

Currently there seven vacancies. Political analyst Aravind said that Yediyurappa might go in for a cabinet reshuffle along with an expansion and drop some of the non-performing ministers. "He would like to keep at least two vacancies empty so as to stave off any dissidence. But looks like finally, he has got the green signal from the party high command and he may go in for a mix of party veterans plus rewarding MTB Nagaraju and R Shankar."

The analyst added that the tricky challenge lay in identifying a candidate for the Belagavi LS seat especially as Anagadi's family is demanding it for one of its members, something the party was unlikely to agree. "Also Yediyurappa's second son, the ambitious Vijayendra, has been eyeing the Basava Kalyan seat and therefore it would be interesting to see who gets that ticket," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp bs yediyurappa
app
Close
e-paper
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM meets Shah and Nadda, promises 'sweet news' on cabinet expansion

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Venkatesha Babu, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Yediyurappa, who has made several trips to the capital for ensuring clearance for a cabinet expansion, sounded upbeat about its prospects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will meet union ministers on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will meet union ministers on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM to visit Delhi today to discuss cabinet expansion

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is travelling on Sunday to New Delhi to meet Union Ministers to discuss cabinet expansion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It was more of loss than gain for Karnataka Congress due to the formation of coalition govt with JD(S). Had we not formed a coalition govt, we would not have lost our 14 MLAs," he tweeted.(PTI file)
"It was more of loss than gain for Karnataka Congress due to the formation of coalition govt with JD(S). Had we not formed a coalition govt, we would not have lost our 14 MLAs," he tweeted.(PTI file)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah says coalition with JD(S) led to loss for Congress

By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:25 PM IST
In a series of tweets, the former chief minister said that Congress has a stronghold in Karnataka noting that the results of recent Gram Panchayat polls proved it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday.(Praful Gangurde/Hondustan Times (Representative Image))
Covid-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday.(Praful Gangurde/Hondustan Times (Representative Image))
bengaluru news

Karnataka to receive 13.90 lakh vaccine vials in next couple of days

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The first round of the dry run, an exercise for end- to-end testing of Covid-19 vaccination process was held in five districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru (including BBMP), Belagavi, Kalburgi, Mysore and Shivamogga- on December 2 as per the government of India guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.(HT file)
Representational Image.(HT file)
bengaluru news

28 nursing college students test positive for Covid in Karnataka’s Kolar

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha | Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Of those, 27 are from Kerala while one student is from West Bengal; they have been isolated in hostels and are being given medical treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLC R Shankar had on Tuesday met chief minister Yediyurappa and later claimed the expansion would happen in 2 -3 days and that he will be made a minister.(PTI)
BJP MLC R Shankar had on Tuesday met chief minister Yediyurappa and later claimed the expansion would happen in 2 -3 days and that he will be made a minister.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Yediyurappa points fingers towards BJP high command on cabinet expansion

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The statement of the chief minister amid speculations that the cabinet expansion or reshuffle was likely this month, is seen as an indication of the process getting further delayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa speaks during the Winter Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa speaks during the Winter Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.(PTI)
bengaluru news

All 118 BJP MLAs expressed faith in Yediyurappa’s leadership: Karnataka ministers

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 05, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Several ministers of Yediyurappa cabinet on Tuesday jointly spoke to the media at the end of the CM’s region wise meetings with party MLAs since Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has said around 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees will be given the vaccine for Covid-19 in the first phase. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has said around 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees will be given the vaccine for Covid-19 in the first phase. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
bengaluru news

Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase

By Venkatesha Babu | Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The minister said that there are 9807 experienced vaccinators and 28,427 centres have been identified for providing vaccination across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) railway station (twitter.com/DVSadanandGowda)
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) railway station (twitter.com/DVSadanandGowda)
bengaluru news

Maiden run of train connecting Bengaluru with its airport begins

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral | Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 03:26 PM IST
“The trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted, greeting people on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chief Minister later met Singh, who arrived in the state capital, ahead of their travel to Shivamogga Singh is on a visit to the state to participate in the special meeting of the state BJP and also its core committee in Shivamogga on Saturday and Sunday.(PTI)
The Chief Minister later met Singh, who arrived in the state capital, ahead of their travel to Shivamogga Singh is on a visit to the state to participate in the special meeting of the state BJP and also its core committee in Shivamogga on Saturday and Sunday.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka cabinet talks comes to fore again; CM to talk to BJP Gen Secy

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 02, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP national president JP Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for the clearance from the central leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa’s age (77), which the party has dismissed.(PTI)
There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa’s age (77), which the party has dismissed.(PTI)
bengaluru news

‘Yediyurappa’s assertion on completing term indication of worry’: Congress

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 01, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The KPCC President was responding to a question on Yediyurappa’s assertion that he would complete his term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa pays his last respects to Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council S L Dharmegowda near Chikmagakur.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa pays his last respects to Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council S L Dharmegowda near Chikmagakur.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Yediyurappa rubbishes leadership change rumors, says will complete his term as CM

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 03:45 PM IST
There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa’s age (77 years).
READ FULL STORY
Close
States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan have placed night curbs to prevent large gatherings.(HT Photo. Representative image)
States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan have placed night curbs to prevent large gatherings.(HT Photo. Representative image)
bengaluru news

All you need to know about New Year restrictions imposed in Bengaluru due to Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 12:40 PM IST
Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that strict measures will be enforced in Bengaluru and all other cities. The minister urged all the people of the state to follow Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 2 lakh candidates contested the recently conducted elections which saw 82% voter turnout in the first phase and 80% voter turnout in the second phase of the elections.(Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
More than 2 lakh candidates contested the recently conducted elections which saw 82% voter turnout in the first phase and 80% voter turnout in the second phase of the elections.(Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
bengaluru news

Karnataka gram panchayat poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am on Dec 30

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 30, 2020 01:55 AM IST
A total of 5,728 gram panchayats voted on December 22 and December 27.Candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noting that as per WHO guidelines there should be one doctor for 1000 population, Sudhakar said in India, there is a doctor for every 10-12 thousand population.(PTI (Representative Image))
Noting that as per WHO guidelines there should be one doctor for 1000 population, Sudhakar said in India, there is a doctor for every 10-12 thousand population.(PTI (Representative Image))
bengaluru news

Karnataka to set up more medical colleges under PPP model: Minister

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 29, 2020 06:26 PM IST
Speaking to reporters after inauguration of new building of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research centre here by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he said establishing a medical college requires Rs 600-700 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP