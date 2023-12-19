Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lashes out at KTR for sharing ‘fake’ video, calls BRS as ‘B team’ of BJP

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has lashed out at former Telangana minister and BRS working president K Taraka Ramarao (KTR) for allegedly sharing a fake video. Siddaramaiah alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party creates fake videos and BRS circulates them through social media. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lashes out at KTR for sharing ‘fake’ video

In the video, which has been widely circulated, Siddaramaiah is purportedly seen saying “where should we get money to fulfil promises? We say a lot of things during the elections". BRS leader KTR shared the video on social media and asked, “No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM! Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections? Aren’t you supposed to do basic research and planning before making outlandish statements?”

Responding to KTR’s allegations on X, the Karnataka chief minister called the BRS as ‘B team’ of the BJP and said not being able to verify facts is one of the reasons why it lost the recent Telangana assembly election.

Siddaramaiah said, “Mr. @KTRBRS, Do you know why your party lost in the Telangana Elections? Because you don't even know how to verify what is fake and edited, and what is truth. @BJP4India creates fake edited videos, and your party circulates them. Yours is a perfect B Team of BJP.”

Claiming that the video was edited, Siddaramaiah shared the original video on X in which he is seen quoting former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa.

“I cited the fact that Yediyurappa, in 2009, had stated that they didn't have a printing machine to print notes and lacked the funds to waive farm loans. Yediyurappa had acknowledged that it was not possible for the BJP to fulfill promises made during elections,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

He also alleged that from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to CT Ravi, the agenda they follow is to manipulate people through fake news. “From Narendra Modi to CT Ravi, their agenda is to manipulate through fake news. I dare Narendra Modi to oust Ashwath Narayan & CT Ravi if he stands for truth,” the CM wrote.