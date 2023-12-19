Karnataka CM to meet PM today to discuss drought situation, central relief

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the drought situation and central government's relief to the state. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

He will also be meeting the Congress leadership during the visit to discuss preparations for Lok Sabha polls and appointment of party legislators and workers to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations.

"The Prime Minister has given a date (appointment) tomorrow at 11 am, I will meet him to discuss the drought, so I'm going. Also there is a Working Committee meeting (of Congress), I will be attending it. I will also discuss preparations for the Lok Sabha election," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

According to the Chief Minister's tour plan shared with the media, he will be travelling to Delhi this evening and meeting Union Ministers on Tuesday, while his return journey has been kept open.

The Congress government has been critical of the Modi government for allegedly not releasing drought relief to the state, despite its repeated requests and even after the central team of officials visiting and conducting inspections in various affected regions.

The government has declared 223 out of 236 taluks as drought-hit. Stating that he will also be discussing with the Congress high command about appointing party legislators and workers to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations, the Chief Minister said: "we have already discussed and sent a list (to party high command)."