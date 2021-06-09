Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM tells Anganwadi workers to brace for third wave of Covid-19
Karnataka CM tells Anganwadi workers to brace for third wave of Covid-19

"Experts have opined that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will affect children the most. In this background, your role in protecting the children is very important," BS Yediyurappa said.
ANI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa instructed the Anganwadi workers to identify and prioritise children with malnutrition and those suffering from ill-health.(ANI)

In a video conference with Anganwadi workers on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asked them to brace up for the third wave of Covid-19.

"Experts have opined that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will affect children the most. In this background, your role in protecting the children is very important," he said.

Yediyurappa instructed the Anganwadi workers to identify and prioritise children with malnutrition and those suffering from ill-health. He added that they should remain in constant touch with the health department and must strive to combat the pandemic.

"Anganwadi workers are providing notable service in combating Covid-19 at the grass-root level. They are playing a significant role in protecting the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and infants," the CM opined.

Appreciating their efforts in the fight against Covid, be it distributing nutritional food kits to beneficiaries at home, conducting house-to-house visits to create awareness, or working in the Gram Panchayat level Taskforce, the CM said, "About 85.91 per cent of Anganwadi workers have been inoculated, and have been considered as front line warriors".

Regarding the compensation for families of those Anganwadi workers who died due to Covid, he said, "During the first wave about 20 workers and assistants had lost their lives, and the compensation amount of 30 lakhs each had been distributed to their families".

Karnataka government has also announced a relief package for various categories affected due to the second wave of the pandemic. "Anganwadi workers will also get 2000 each," he said.

