Karnataka Congress slams Modi over call to reduce VAT
Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suggesting that some states bring down Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
“There is one word to describe @narendramodi’s words & actions. It’s ‘Hypocrisy’. Central excise duty on Diesel is now ₹21.84 & on Petrol is ₹27.91. This is an increase from ₹3.45 & ₹9.21 respectively since BJP came to power. Restore Excise Duty to pre-Modi times,” Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition, on Wednesday said in a post on Twitter.
The statements come after the Prime Minister, during his video conference with chief ministers to take stock on Covid-19 across the country.
During the VC, Modi said that had Karnataka not reduced its tax on petrol and diesel, the state government would have earned additional revenue of ₹5,000 crore in the last six months.
Giving an example of the petrol-diesel price, PM Modi said the Centre waived the duty last year to reduce the burden of the people and then urged all states to do the same so that the benefit can be transferred to the users.
“Some states abided by, but some states did not. In these states, petrol, diesel are still dearer. This is, in a way, an injustice to the people of the state and also detrimental for the economy of other states,” PM Modi said, adding that states which have reduced the tax could have earned more money like “Maharashtra, Gujarat’s neighbour” by not reducing the burden.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government will assess the state economy and then take a decision.
Bommai on Wednesday was non-committal on any further cut in fuel tax, as he maintained that any decision in this regard will be taken after looking at the economy of the state.
“He (PM) gave an example. In November when the central government reduced excise duty, some states too reduced, it has benefited the people of the state and it is cooperative federalism. He said it will help if other states reduce tax as well, so that neighbouring states are not affected,” Bommai told reporters in response to a question.
One detained in connection with asst professor recruitment case in Karnataka, says police
A senior assistant professor at Karnataka's Dharwad University was detained in connection with the question paper leak scandal on Wednesday, police said. Professor Nagaraj was arrested as part of the investigation into the question paper leak during the recently held recruitment to posts of assistant professors, police added. According to senior Bengaluru police officers, a faculty member of the Geography department, Nagaraj, was taken into custody for questioning.
Nagesh: Bible, Quran religious texts, Gita speaks about values
Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday said religious texts can't be part of the curriculum, and Bhagavad Gita is more than just a religious book, unlike the Bible. When questioned about the government's plans to make Bhagavad Gita part of the state's moral science syllabus, he said that Gita was not any other religious book.
Renewable sources helping Karnataka tide over coal crisis
Higher generation of power from renewable sources and better diversification of energy, as compared to some states has helped Karnataka tide over the coal crisis in the country, government data shows. Karnataka meets over half of its energy requirements through renewable sources and is also the country's highest seller in this category, data shows.
NCC academy to be built in Gharaunda, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state government will give 15 acre land of the defense ministry at Gharaunda for construction of an NCC academy. The plan was to establish an NCC academy on nine acre land of an educational institution in Gyanpur village, which could not be completed due to some reasons and NCC directorate demanded three acre additional land on national highway from the Haryana government.
‘Haryana ready to deal with every situation arising due to Covid’
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and health minister Anil Vij were also present. The chief minister said there are no Covid patients in four districts, while the number of patients in the remaining districts is less than 10. The positivity rate of the state is 0.5%, he said.
